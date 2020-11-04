BY CAITLIN ANDERSON
Edina Police are responding to an incident on the 6000 block of Eden Prairie Road.
In social media posts made around 1 p.m. today, police advised anyone in the immediate area to shelter in place.
An employee of Kevin Kee’s Auto Service, which is located in the immediate area, told the Sun Current they saw law enforcement in tactical gear at the scene.
This is a breaking news report. Updates will be posted as they are available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.