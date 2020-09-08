An informational meeting for potential participants of Edina/Eden Prairie Explorers Post No. 925 will take place 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the South Metro Safety Training Facility, 7525 Braemar Blvd.
Each student should bring just one parent or guardian, and everyone must wear masks. Tables will be spread out to ensure social distancing.
Edina/Eden Prairie Explorers Post No. 925 is open to young men and women ages 14 through 21 with an interest in learning more about a career in law enforcement. The youngest members must have completed eighth grade before joining.
The Explorers program is great for people who are interested in law enforcement, but even if they don’t necessarily want to pursue that kind of a career, “the program provides the ability to improve life skills, people skills and also prepare for college and beyond,” said Police Officer Nicole Frederick, one of the group’s advisors.
Frederick says the program is a fun way to meet new people in the community and learn valuable life skills. “Explorers can experience firsthand what it’s like to be a part of law enforcement and are able to learn about policing, go on ride-alongs and shoot at the gun range,” she said.
Edina/Eden Prairie Post No. 925 meets regularly Tuesday nights, and the group also participates in various conferences such as the National Explorers Conference every-other year. The weekly meetings focus on all aspects of law enforcement, including crime scene processing, burglary response, first aid, search and arrest, white-collar crime, hostage negotiations, interviewing and interrogation and more.
For more information on the Edina/Eden Prairie Explorers program, contact Frederick at 952-826-1610 or nfrederick@EdinaMN.gov.
