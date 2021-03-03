The Edina Police Department welcomed its newest police officer Tuesday, Feb. 23, as Travis Larson was sworn in during a ceremony at Edina City Hall in front of his family.
“I’ve been fulfilling my childhood dreams of being a police officer for the past five years in the outer metro area,” said Larson, who most recently worked in Carver County. “I chose to come to Edina PD due to their great reputation, incredible community support and fantastic career opportunities.”
Larson, a 13-year law enforcement veteran at the local and military levels, arrived in Edina after working as a deputy in the Carver County Sheriff’s Office since 2016. For the past two years, Larson has been a SWAT Operator for the Tri-City Tactical Team serving Shakopee, Prior Lake and Savage along with Scott and Carver Counties.
A graduate of Rasmussen College, Larson also spent time as a security officer while serving an eight-year stint in the Minnesota Army National Guard as a military police officer. His service includes tours in Iraq and Croatia as well as domestic responsibilities.
Edina Police Chief Dave Nelson credits Larson’s time in uniform among the reasons he is a good fit for the department.
“Travis brings several years of valuable law enforcement experience to Edina,” Nelson said. “He has a good understanding of the expectations of our department and our core values, including providing excellent service to our community.”
For more information on the Edina Police Department, visit edinamn.gov/police or call 952-826-1610.
