The Edina Police Department is now offering residents CATGUARD labels to mark catalytic converters on certain vehicles.

CATGUARD labels are available to any resident who owns a vehicle that is in the top 15 vehicles targeted for catalytic converter thefts. That list includes Chevrolet Express, Ford Econoline, Ford F250, Honda Accord, Honda CRV, Honda Element, Honda Odyssey, Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Mitsubishi Eclipse, Mitsubishi Lancer, Mitsubishi Outlander, Toyota Prius and Toyota Tundra.

