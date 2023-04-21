The Edina Police Department is now offering residents CATGUARD labels to mark catalytic converters on certain vehicles.
CATGUARD labels are available to any resident who owns a vehicle that is in the top 15 vehicles targeted for catalytic converter thefts. That list includes Chevrolet Express, Ford Econoline, Ford F250, Honda Accord, Honda CRV, Honda Element, Honda Odyssey, Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Mitsubishi Eclipse, Mitsubishi Lancer, Mitsubishi Outlander, Toyota Prius and Toyota Tundra.
Residents can apply for a label on the city’s website at bit.ly/CATGUARD. The information collected on the form will help the Edina Police Department register the label with the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau, which administers this program. Once registered, a staff member will reach out to the applicant to pick up the label. It can be installed by the owner of a vehicle, or it can be taken to an auto shop to be installed during an oil change. The Edina Police Department will not install the labels.
Once a label is installed on a cool catalytic converter, a number that is registered with the vehicle’s VIN number will be etched permanently into the catalytic converter when the vehicle is started. While the labels themselves are not a deterrent to these thefts, they are a great way to identify who the catalytic converter belongs to if it is recovered by law enforcement.
The Police Department offers these tips to prevent a catalytic converter theft:
• Be aware if your vehicle is one of the top 15 most targeted.
• Park in a garage or a well-lit outside area.
• Install an anti-theft device.
• Install motion-sensitive lights and cameras in your parking area.
For more information on this program, visit the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau’s website at tinyurl.com/ys4pahxd.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.