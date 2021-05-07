Police Chief Dave Nelson announced his retirement last week after 32 years of service to the city and the Edina Police Department, according to City Manager Scott Neal’s Friday Report.
Nelson’s final day in the department will be Friday, June 4.
Nelson had been in the role of police chief since 2014. Prior to this position, he held several different roles in the department, including patrol officer, school liaison officer and deputy police chief. He also spent five years advising the Edina/Eden Prairie Police Explorer Post 925, which advised teens and young adults about careers in law enforcement. Nelson spent another five years on the SWAT team.
