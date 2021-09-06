Missing person

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl went missing on Sept. 6.

The Edina Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing girl.

The two-and-a-half-year-old girl was last seen in the area of Rosland Park, 4300 W. 66th St., Sept. 6 around 5 p.m., according to a city press release. She is wearing white clothing and an orange hijab.

Police believe the girl wandered away from her family on her own, according to a tweet by the Edina Police Department.

Law enforcement crews are searching the area, the tweet said.

If anyone has seen the girl or has any information on her whereabouts, they should call the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1600 at any time.

