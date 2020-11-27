The Edina Police and Fire departments will again serve as drop-off sites for the Toys for Tots holiday gift program. Donations are being accepted at the Police Department, 4801 W. 50th St., and Fire Station No. 1, 6250 Tracy Ave., through noon on Dec. 14.
Residents are welcome to drop off new, unwrapped toys, as well as gifts for older kids and teens, at the police department lobby at all hours or at Fire Station No. 1 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. through Dec. 14. Another donation option is to visit the Toys for Tots website and make a financial contribution.
“We are looking forward to participating in the Toys for Tots drive again this year,” said Police Sergeant Dave Venne. “As we all know, this year has been difficult for everyone due to COVID-19. This program has received an incredible response from our community, and we are honored to help make a difference.”
Last year, the Toys for Tots program in the Twin Cities donated more than 197,000 toys and supported over 139,000 children in the community.
For more information, contact Venne at 952-826-0475 or dvenne@edinamn.gov, or visit minneapolis-mn.toysfortots.org.
