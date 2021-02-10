Online registration for the city of Edina’s spring and summer parks and recreation activities begins noon Wednesday, Feb. 17, at edinamn.maxgalaxy.net for Edina residents.
Registration for those who live outside Edina begins noon Wednesday, Feb. 24.
The Spring/Summer Activities Directory, which is being mailed to Edina homes, contains listings grouped by type of activity to help people quickly locate what they are interested in. This guide will be in mailboxes the week of Feb. 8 or can be viewed online now at edinaparks.com.
The Activities Directory includes options for children, from playground programs to sports lessons, art classes to a beach and kayak day. In addition to art and sport offerings, teens can join an esports league, master animation or video game design, or sign up for field trips to enjoy activities like mini-golf.
The directory details the classes, leagues and instruction for children and adults that are available at Braemar Arena & Field, Braemar Golf Course, Edina Senior Center and Edinborough Park. Dates for the Edina Farmers Market, movies and concerts at Centennial Lakes Park and family events in Edina parks are also listed.
Additionally, the Edina Aquatic Center is set to reopen after being closed in 2020. Season passes go on sale when registration begins Feb. 17.
The city will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes based on Minnesota Department of Health guidelines and any executive orders from the Governor’s Office. All programs, classes and events listed in the Activities Directory may be restructured, canceled or postponed. The most current health and safety guidelines will be evaluated before and during any activity.
Prepare for registration by logging in and updating an account or, if a new user, create an account. Anyone who has trouble setting up their registration should call the Edina Parks & Recreation Department at 952-826-0367 before Feb. 17 to receive the fastest response from staff.
If a desired class is full, people should add themselves to the wait list. Extra instructors or classes are often added to meet wait-list demand.
Those in need of financial assistance are encouraged to apply for the Connect Card or Edina Give and Go programs; see the “Scholarships” page at edinaparks.com.
Charges for classes will appear on bank or credit card statements as “Edina Store.”
For more information about spring and summer programs, see the Activities Directory, visit edinaparks.com or call 952-826-0367. To stay updated on parks and recreation in Edina, sign up for email updates by selecting the recreation facility or general parks email list at edinamn.gov/cityextra and text programs to 57838 to receive text updates.
