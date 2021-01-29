The city of Edina’s Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a “Best in Snow” contest to encourage residents to make the most of winter and showcase their best snow creations.
Participants can enter the contest by uploading a photo at bettertogetheredina.org/bestinsnow. Anything made from snow goes: a snowman, words written in the snow, colorful snow art, castle, slide, maze – the options are endless.
“We encourage everyone to get outside and enjoy the snow. This is a great chance to be creative and have fun,” said Recreation Supervisor Tiffany Bushland.
Community members should plan to vote Feb. 8-15 for their favorite creations on the contest webpage.
Prizes, including a Nintendo Switch and tablet, will be provided by the Edina Community Foundation to the top two creations with the most votes. The winners will be notified by Tuesday, Feb. 16.
For more information about the contest or to submit an entry, visit bettertogetheredina.org/bestinsnow.
