Online registration for fall and winter park and recreation activities begins noon Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Edinamn.maxgalaxy.net for Edina residents. Registration for those who live outside Edina begins noon Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The city’s parks and recreation department will offer activities and classes, including golf and skating lessons, youth sports, preschool programs and activities for all ages. Activities will be modified in accordance with current executive orders from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and changes may include social distancing, lower participation numbers and increased disinfection.
“The quality of our programs will not be compromised, and we will be working diligently to ensure that we are following the current executive orders,” said Recreation Supervisor Amanda Clarke.
Different this year, residents will not be getting a copy of the Activities Directory in their mailboxes outlining programs and activities. The online registration website gives staff the opportunity to continue to add and modify classes as the guidelines around coronavirus change.
To assist registrants, the website has been redesigned to make it easier for participants to browse through classes and sign up on the spot. People can see all the options by age range or by activity, such as golf or ice skating. Activity and class offerings will be posted at Edinamn.maxgalaxy.net Wednesday, Aug. 12, so people can browse and determine what they would like to register for. More information is also included in the new “Activities” section at EdinaParks.com.
Before registration day, people should set up an account or update their existing one at Edinamn.maxgalaxy.net. Those with existing accounts should verify their password works, and anyone who has trouble setting up their registration should call Edina Parks and Recreation at 952-826-0367 before Aug. 19.
Those in need of financial assistance are encouraged to apply for the Connect Card or Edina Give and Go programs; see the “Scholarships” page at EdinaParks.com.
Details are still being worked out to offer drop-in classes, events and rentals at recreation facilities that remain closed to the general public, including the Edina Art Center, Edinborough Park, Braemar Field and Hughes Pavilion at Centennial Lakes Park. The city hopes to add programs at these facilities later this fall and winter. Sign up for email updates by selecting the recreation facility at EdinaMN.gov/CityExtra.
There will be no in-person programs offered at the Edina Senior Center through 2020. Hennepin County has begun a heating, air conditioning and roof replacement project to the building shared by the Edina Library and the Edina Senior Center. It is anticipated that the building will remain closed for the work.
To learn about activity offerings added during the fall and winter, sign up for email updates by selecting the recreation facility or general parks email list at EdinaMN.gov/CityExtra and text programs to 57838 to receive text updates.
For more information or to register for classes using the Connect Card, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 952-826-0367.
– Provided by the city of Edina
