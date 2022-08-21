Edina residents can sign up for fall and winter activities, classes and programs starting at noon, Wednesday, Aug. 24, at EdinaParks.com.
Edina offers activities for all ages and abilities, from preschool art programs to skating lessons for adults. In addition to all the sports and classes, special events include Night Glow Golf, Family Full Moon Snowshoeing, the Candyland Trail or Halloboo Trick-or-Treat Trail.
Details on all the offerings are in the Fall/Winter Activities Directory, which was set to arrive in Edina mailboxes around Aug. 15. It’s also available online at bit.ly/3vVzr4X.
People can browse or search activities anytime in the online catalog, which is updated regularly with new events. Visit EdinaParks.com and select “Register for Activities.” Catalog tabs such as Adaptive Recreation, Learn to Skate, Preschool Activities and Adult 55+ make it easy to view all offerings by age group or interest.
Those who haven’t registered for a Parks and Recreation program before should visit the “Welcome” tab of the online catalog for instructions.
Financial assistance is available for all programs offered through Edina Parks & Recreation, including passes or memberships to Edinborough Park. To learn more or apply, visit EdinaMN.gov/Scholarships.
Fall and Winter registration for those who live outside Edina begins at noon Monday, Aug. 29, also at EdinaParks.com.
Braemar Arena Skate School will open fall class registration at the same time as other programs.
Winter class registration for the Skate School opens at noon Dec. 12 for Edina residents and noon Dec. 19 for everyone else.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 952-826-0367.
