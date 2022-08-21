Edina residents can sign up for fall and winter activities, classes and programs starting at noon, Wednesday, Aug. 24, at EdinaParks.com.

Edina offers activities for all ages and abilities, from preschool art programs to skating lessons for adults. In addition to all the sports and classes, special events include Night Glow Golf, Family Full Moon Snowshoeing, the Candyland Trail or Halloboo Trick-or-Treat Trail.

Load comments