Edina Parents 4 Progress will host a virtual town hall to discuss Edina Public Schools’ technology levy and bond issue next week. The town hall is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m.
Representatives from the Edina School Board have been invited, according to the group.
For updated details and information on attending, contact connect@edinaparents4progress.com.
