Edina Parents 4 Progress, a group of parents of Edina Public Schools students, will host a virtual listening session with local legislators to discuss the state of school reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, and will include a presentation from Edina Parents 4 Progress, briefings from legislators and a Q&A.

Sen. Melisa Franzen is confirmed to appear. Representatives Steve Elkins and Heather Edelson have not yet confirmed attendance.

To register for the Zoom call, go to edinaparents4progress.com.

