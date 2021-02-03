Edina Parents 4 Progress, a group of parents of Edina Public Schools students, will host a virtual listening session with local legislators to discuss the state of school reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, and will include a presentation from Edina Parents 4 Progress, briefings from legislators and a Q&A.
Sen. Melisa Franzen is confirmed to appear. Representatives Steve Elkins and Heather Edelson have not yet confirmed attendance.
To register for the Zoom call, go to edinaparents4progress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.