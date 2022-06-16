The Edina community is invited to gather for the second-ever One Town, One Family community conversation on Thursday, June 23, 5-8 p.m. at the Normandale Auditorium.
Participants will build upon the conversation started at the initial April 14 event. All members of the community are invited to attend regardless of whether they attended the first event, according to an Edina Public Schools news release.
One Town, One Family, a partnership of the city of Edina, the Edina Chamber of Commerce, the Edina Community Foundation and Edina Public Schools, aims to create a space for all Edina community members to help “reimagine, define and create an inclusive Edina community,” the news release said.
About 340 attendees talked about current realities, issues and challenges within the community at the last meeting. At the upcoming June event, stakeholder input and visioning documents from the previous conversion will be used to develop action steps to meet a vision for Edina to be the best community for all to “live, visit and do business,” according to the news release.
Families, students, residents and community members in Edina are encouraged to attend. Facilitators from the YMCA of the North UnitedHealth Group Equity Innovation Center of Excellence will return to guide discussion.
The community conversation on June 23 will begin at 5 p.m. with time for refreshments.
Attendees are urged to park in the Gold Lot on the south side of Normandale Elementary near the stadium, and enter through Door 10, the main entrance of the school.
Help organizers plan for the event by sending in a RSVP at trimurl.co/ydeoPD.
