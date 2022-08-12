Edina Police Officer Gabrielle Doyle completed the Minnesota Drug Abuse Resistance Education – or D.A.R.E.) – Officer Training Session in late July. Additionally, Doyle was selected as the Class Representative, signifying a role of leadership among her classmates.
Doyle’s class, which was honored during a ceremony at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in St. Paul, is the 51st graduating class from the program. She was joined at the ceremony by Chief Todd Milburn; her patrol partner, Officer John Greene; and her supervisors, Sgt. Darin Cizek and Sgt. Anna Eckstein.
“The D.A.R.E. program in Edina plays an important role in educating students on making safe and responsible decisions,” Lt. David Venne said in a press release. “We are very fortunate to have Gaby as an officer and she is an outstanding role model for these students. Her role as a D.A.R.E. officer is very important and we look forward to the positive impact she will make with the students.”
Doyle, who joined the Edina Police Department in 2018, is among a group of D.A.R.E.-trained officers in the Edina force that includes Officers Kyle Waterstreet and Elisa Kapala.
Minnesota D.A.R.E. is more than 32 years old. D.A.R.E. continues to be the largest community policing program in Minnesota, reaching over 60,000 students annually. D.A.R.E. in Minnesota has approximately 230 specially trained officers who teach in the classrooms, forming relationships with children and families in addition to educating. The adaptable program aims to build trust and confidence by eliciting the input of the school staff and families and is tailored to a neighborhood’s unique cultural and social-economic dynamics.
To learn more about Minnesota D.A.R.E., visit dareminnesota.com. More information about the Edina Police Department can be found at EdinaMN.gov/Police or by calling 952-826-1610.
