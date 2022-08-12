Edina Police Officer Gabrielle Doyle completed the Minnesota Drug Abuse Resistance Education – or D.A.R.E.) – Officer Training Session in late July. Additionally, Doyle was selected as the Class Representative, signifying a role of leadership among her classmates.

Doyle’s class, which was honored during a ceremony at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in St. Paul, is the 51st graduating class from the program. She was joined at the ceremony by Chief Todd Milburn; her patrol partner, Officer John Greene; and her supervisors, Sgt. Darin Cizek and Sgt. Anna Eckstein.

