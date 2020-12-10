An Edina-native-turned-CEO has been named a national winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year.
As presented by Ernst & Young LLP, Nick Green of Thrive Market received a 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year national award late last month. Thrive Market provides organic food brands and products through carbon-neutral delivery.
Green’s company, which is based in the greater Los Angeles area, received a regional award in October. According to an Ernst & Young press release, the Entrepreneur of the Year awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.
Thrive Market, which was founded in 2014, is an online membership-based marketplace offering more than 5,000 organic and non-GMO products.
The company also has a humanitarian approach to business. For every paid membership, someone in need gets one free. Over the last four years, the company’s Thrive Gives has raised over $3.6 million to fund food access and environmental sustainability causes.
And in March of this year, Thrive Market launched a COVID-19 relief fund. It has so far raised over $1 million and supported more than 30,000 families affected by the pandemic.
In addition to supporting people, the company has also aided the environment. It was the first e-commerce company at scale to go to zero waste throughout its entire fulfillment network.
Green is one of 13 national winners, which were announced Nov. 19 during a virtual awards celebration. An independent panel of judges from a pool of more than 200 regional award winners selected Green.
Some of the other award winners this year include the CEOs of ZYIA Active, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Noom Inc. The leaders of Toast Inc. were named the overall award winners this year, so they will move on to compete in the world competition in June 2021.
With his award, Green will become a lifetime member of a multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to insights of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries.
– Compiled by Caitlin Anderson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.