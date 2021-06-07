University of Minnesota student and Edina native Maggie Lundberg has been selected by the National Security Education Program as a winner of the Boren Award to support the study of languages and cultures critical to U.S. interests.
This program, established in 1991 and named after Senator David L. Boren of Oklahoma, aims to strengthen U.S. economic competitiveness and enhance international cooperation and security by providing students with scholarships to support long-term, immersive study in critical regions of the world, according to a university press release.
Undergraduates are awarded scholarships up to $20,000 and graduate students are awarded fellowships up to $24,000. Recipients agree to devote at least a year to working for the U.S. government in a role related to national security.
Although Boren Scholars and Fellows usually spend up to a year abroad, immersing themselves in a foreign language and culture, the COVID-19 pandemic has limited options for travel, the press release said. This year, Lundberg, who is a participant of the university’s Chinese Flagship program, will spend her capstone year in the immersive Chinese program at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California.
Lundberg, an Asian and Middle Eastern studies and linguistics major, has been studying Chinese since middle school. At the university, Lundberg worked as an ambassador for the Chinese Flagship program, encouraging others to take advantage of this resource. In the summer of 2019, she studied at the East China Normal University in Shanghai. Her goal is to work in Consular Affairs for the Foreign Service, the press release said.
