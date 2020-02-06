The Edina High School Music Listening Team took first place at this year’s Region 8 Music Listening Contest.

Coached by EHS music teacher Paul Kile, the team scored 93 out of 100 points to win first place. The team is made up of juniors Charlie Klukow, Soren Edman, and Katy Meffert.

The Music Listening Contest involves five timed rounds where students identify titles and composers by listening to excerpts from study CDs, and complete multiple choice questions related to general information, timelines, historical and stylistic information about the composers and their pieces. The state championship competition is Friday, Feb. 7, when the Edina High School Music Listening Team will defend its state title.

