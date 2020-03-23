To help slow the spread of COVID-19, Edina Liquor’s three locations have temporarily closed to shoppers. Edina Liquor’s delivery service will continue with expanded hours.
Edina Liquor’s three locations closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Delivery hours have been expanded to 11 a.m. to 9:59 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5:59 p.m. Sunday. Orders that cannot be delivered by 10 p.m. or 6 p.m. respectively, will be prioritized as first out the following business day at 11 a.m.
Place orders online at any time of day at EdinaLiquor.com/delivery. Orders will also be taken over the phone. Phone support will be available at all three stores to help with account creation and order placement 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
50th & France – 952-903-5720
Grandview – 952-903-5740
Southdale – 952-903-5730
For more information about the city’s response to COVID-19, including what city facilities are open and closed, regularly check the city’s website at EdinaMN.gov, sign up for City Extra emails at EdinaMN.gov/CityExtra or sign up for text updates at EdinaMN.gov/Texts. Watch the Edina Liquor Facebook page, Facebook.com/EdinaLiquor, for more information on how to create an account and place an order for delivery.
