Edina-Morningside Rotary Club members, including Edina Superintendent Stacie Stanley, Edina School Boardmember Michael Birdman and Edina Mayor Jim Hovland, pose for a photo with flowers from Bluebirds & Blooms. (Submitted photo)
Rotarians Brad Johnson (left) and Joe Kirk (right) and other members prepare flower arrangements. (Submitted photo)
The nonprofit Bluebirds & Blooms and the Edina-Morningside Rotary Club worked together to create flower arrangements for local hospice patients Feb. 15, according to a news release.
Bluebirds & Blooms collects flowers that grocery stores would otherwise throw away. It then reuses the flowers by turning them into arrangements that are given to individuals who have memory loss or are in hospice. The nonprofit brought those collected flowers to the Edina Country Club, where the Edina-Morningside Rotary Club meets Tuesday mornings.
The Rotary club donated mason jars that were used as flower vases. The event saw 24 volunteers create a total of 75 flower arrangements.
Steve May, Edina Morningside Rotary Club President, said, “This is just one of many community support projects that our Club has sponsored. We have a commitment to no less than quarterly come together to do something that has a positive impact in our community,” Club President Steve May said in the news release.
