The Edina Morningside Community Church recently installed a new Peace Garden.
The new public garden, located on the east-side yard of the church, has new areas to sit, patio, stone paths, native plantings and vegetable terraces, according to a press release. A peace pole will also be installed at the site next month.
The east-side yard of the church, located at the corner of Morningside Road and Grimes Avenue, has taken a beating in the past few years. It has been the site of a dumpster two different summers while construction and remodeling projects were done, according to a church press release. After the dumpsters were gone, members of the church considered what should be next for that area. In addition to improving its look, they realized that they wanted the yard to show “good stewardship of the earth,” with things like native plantings, they wanted a place to grow vegetables for VEAP, the area food shelf and they wanted a community gathering place.
To implement their ideas, the church members hired friend and neighbor Scott Herbst, of Watercolour Design, to develop a plan to transform the garden. Last fall volunteers cleared out the old bushes and plantings, dug a rain garden and started to put in the new plantings.
Work continued this spring and summer, with more plantings and the creation of a path and patio. The main aspect of the garden was completed last week.
A blessing and official “opening” of the garden is planned for 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 for anyone who would like to attend.
