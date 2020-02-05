Marshall Tsai, a seventh-grader at South View Middle School, took first in his category at the School Chess Association Frozen Open tournament Jan. 18 at Plymouth Middle School.
Kids from all over the Twin Cities participated in the Frozen Open tournament. Tsai competed in the junior high section, which includes grades 7-9.
Tsai has been playing chess since first grade. He participated in the Chess with Russ program offered through Community Education at Cornelia Elementary School. Russ Erickson has been teaching kids chess for more than 40 years – more than 20 year through Community Ed.
