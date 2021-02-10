Edina Mayor James B. Hovland and Edina Public Schools Superintendent John Schultz will present the “2021 State of the Community” Thursday, Feb. 25. The pair will speak about Edina’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The presentation will be emceed by City Manager Scott Neal and is co-sponsored by the Rotary Club of Edina, Rotary Club of Edina Morningside and Edina Chamber of Commerce. It will be presented as part of the Rotary Club of Edina’s weekly meeting at the Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Ave.
Cost for the luncheon, which is open to the public, is $20. People may attend the meeting as non-lunching guests or watch via Zoom for free. Registration is required; upon registration, those who want to watch live via Zoom will be sent a link.
Due to current health guidelines, attendance will be limited at the Edina Country Club. Doors open and check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will begin at noon. After checking in at a registration table, guests will be seated immediately at tables of four. Masks must be worn when not eating or drinking. Hand sanitizer stations will be located at the main entrance to the Country Club and at the entrance to the ballroom.
The 2021 State of the City will be recorded and later broadcast on Edina TV and be available for streaming online.
It will be shown on Edina TV 7 p.m. Mondays, 3 and 11 a.m. Tuesdays, 9 p.m. Thursdays and 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. Fridays through March 31.
For more information, call the city of Edina’s Communications Department, 952-826-0359. Register online at bit.ly/EdinaSOTC.
