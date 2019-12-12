Edina Mayor Jim Hovland has announced his participation in the newly launched Climate Mayors Steering Committee, a group of 24 mayors that will serve as a leading voice in efforts to further climate action in the cities across the U.S.
Hovland is one of two Minnesota mayors on the committee. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter was also named to the committee, which is part of the Climate Mayors coalition, which works to highlight the importance of city-led climate action in creating healthier, cleaner and more equitable and sustainable cities. The steering committee members will also work to catalyze membership and more deeply engage their regions, as well as showcase the meaningful work of existing Climate Mayors and how cities are helping meet the scope and the scale of the challenge posed by climate change.
After President Trump announced his initial plans to withdraw from the landmark Paris Agreement in June 2017, more than 300 mayors joined the Climate Mayors coalition, pledging to uphold the goals of the Paris Agreement in their cities and reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions. The network has since grown to include 438 mayors, both Democrat and Republican, who represent cities ranging in size and region and show Americans’ strong support for climate action.
“It is my honor to join fellow Minnesota Mayor Melvin Carter in representing our state as part of the Climate Mayors organization,” Hovland said. “Edina represents the voice of smaller communities across the United States, just as committed as our larger cities, to a cleaner energy future and a reduction in the greenhouse gases that are affecting our planet. This is one of the most important issues of our time. It will not be easy work, but it is very, very necessary work that we do for all of us and those yet to come.”
As a Climate Mayors member city, Edina has prioritized climate action by implementing an Energy Action Plan, creating Green Fleet recommendations and implementing an energy benchmarking ordinance.
“The Climate Mayors network is more than 400-strong, and counting,” said James Ritchotte, Director of Climate Mayors. “We’re excited to have these 24 mayors lead us in showcasing the important work of cities and maximizing the collective impact of Climate Mayors across the country who are fighting climate change in their communities.”
