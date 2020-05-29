In response to unrest in the Twin Cities and reported threats of violence in the western suburbs, Edina Mayor Jim Hovland has declared an 8 p.m. curfew in Edina tonight and Saturday, May 30.
The Edina City Council held an emergency meeting 6 p.m. today to approve the declaration, which will be in effect 8 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Saturday, May 30, and 8 p.m. May 30 to 6 a.m. Sunday, May 31. According to the curfew declaration, no one may travel or be in public places in Edina except for first responders, members of the media, people traveling to and from work, those seeking emergency care or fleeing danger and people experiencing homelessness.
The declaration is consistent with Gov. Tim Walz’s Executive Order 20-65 implementing a temporary nighttime curfew in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Other suburbs have also declared curfews, including Bloomington and Richfield.
For more information or to read the resolution, visit EdinaMN.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.