Edina Mayor Jim Hovland has declared a Local Peace Time Emergency as the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic hit home.
Effective noon today, the declaration invokes the city’s disaster plan and authorizes strategies for containment and mitigation.
“I would like to point out that there is a greatly important distinction between preparation and panic,” Hovland wrote in a letter to Edina residents. “We prepare for emergencies so that we do not panic during them and that is what we should all be doing in Edina.”
As the nation ratchets up protective measures against the spread of COVID-19, Edina City Hall is still open, while the city’s other public-facing facilities remain closed.
The city on March 13 announced the closures of facilities including the Braemar sports complex, Edina Senior Center, Edina Art Center and Centennial Lakes Park. Meanwhile, the following Monday, cars continued to fill the parking lot of Edina City Hall. Also, the March 17 meeting of the Edina City Council is still scheduled to proceed.
However, City Manager Scott Neal was urging residents to exercise caution when considering whether to attend. “We would encourage people to watch from home and participate like that, but we also understand that this is an open public meeting,” Neal said.
To prevent any spread of COVID-19, a novel version of the common coronavirus that is especially dangerous to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, the council meeting will take place with a special audience seating arrangement. Several seats will be removed from the council chambers in order to create more space between attendees; public health guidance is that people keep a space of 6 feet from others during gatherings.
Unlike the city’s recreation facilities that closed, city hall, as the hub of city services, is seen as too vital for such a measure. “We’re not able to get council approval on certain kinds of actions unless they meet in an open public space,” Neal said.
The mayor’s emergency declaration is effective for three days, but is expected to be extended at the March 17 council meeting. Another item of interest on the meeting agenda is a proposal to form a task force addressing the funding of street reconstruction projects amid rising assessments to homeowners.
Staff continued showing up to city hall Monday in order to keep basic operations functioning. “We’re trying to keep our service levels up,” Neal said. “It will be our first choice if we can continue to provide the operations the way we currently do them.”
If necessary, some staff can work from home. “I’m thinking a quarter of our workforce could work from home if they have to,” Neal estimated.
Some of those who can’t work from home are police officers, firefighters, building inspectors, 911 operators and water treatment plant workers. Public safety staff will wear more personal protective equipment, such as gloves, when interacting with the public, according to Neal. Staff such as sanitary sewer workers will also take extra precautions to avoid exposure to COVID-19, he added.
Also, Neal said, staff employed at the city’s closed facilities could be used for community response work if such concerted action is necessary in response to the coronavirus spread. The facilities were initially scheduled to be closed at least through April 3, but uncertainty and rapid changes have characterized what the World Health Organization now calls a pandemic.
“We’re going to try to figure out a way to be open, not a way to be closed,” Neal said March 13, before concern in the state escalated over the ensuing weekend.
Gov. Tim Walz on March 15 ordered all public schools in the state to close by March 18. Also over the weekend, the Minnesota Department of Health announced the virus had entered the “community spread” phase, meaning it was being transmitted locally, infecting people who had not traveled to other regions or knowingly been in contact with an infected individual. Several cases have been confirmed in Hennepin County.
As of March 15, there had been 54 cases of COVID-19 discovered in the state, out of 1,893 patients who were tested, according to MDH. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and MDH are recommending that no gatherings of more than 50 people take place.
Hennepin County libraries remained open March 16, but library events were canceled and fewer computers were made available in order to increase the amount of physical space between patrons.
While people are advised to follow social distancing practices to minimize contact with others, local leaders are also promoting the spirit of community. “We’ll weather this and get through it together,” Neal said.
In his letter to residents, Hovland expressed similar sentiment. “While there will undoubtedly be impact on some of our neighbors, family and friends before we are clear of the problems posed to our health by COVID-19, I am confident Edinans, working together, will emerge from this pandemic much stronger as a community,” he wrote.
Hovland issued caution, not just about the virus itself, but regarding scammers looking to take advantage of the crisis. “Scammers are busy trying to profit from fears surrounding the coronavirus,” he stated.
He recommended visiting tinyurl.com/sc3coey for more information from the Federal Trade Commission regarding coronavirus-related scams. Hovland promised to issue daily updates regarding the crisis beginning 4 p.m. March 18.
He also repeated the advice of public health experts that people wash their hands with soap regularly for 20 seconds at a time, avoid touching their face, cover their coughs and sneezes – but not with their bare hands – and stay home if not feeling well.
Below is a complete list of city facilities scheduled to be closed at least through April 3:
• Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
• Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
• Braemar Golf Course,6364 John Harris Drive
• Braemar Golf Dome, 7420 Braemar Blvd.
• Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S.
• Edina Senior Center, 5280 Grandview Square
• Edina Art Center, 4701 W. 64th St.
• Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave. S.
All Edina Parks & Recreation classes, activities and programs have been canceled or postponed through at least April 3. The monthly Walk with the Mayor, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has also been canceled. All meetings of city boards and advisory commissions have been canceled through April 3. Other notable cancellations include a Senate District 49 legislative town hall that was scheduled to take place March 16.
