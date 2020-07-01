Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local literary events that would normally take place in front of a live audience are now available online through an Edina Reads program called “From the Author’s House to Yours.”
Three Minnesota authors have used their phones to record video interviews about their stay-at-home lives – and now, the killing of George Floyd.
The “From the Author’s House to Yours” episodes air on Comcast cable channel 15. Already broadcast is an interview of Sheila O’Connor, author of “Evidence of V: A Novel In Fragments, Facts, and Fictions,” a 2020 Minnesota Book Award winner for novel and short story. O’Connor’s talk can also be found on the city of Edina’s Youtube page at tinyurl.com/ycj9n2dz.
Next in the Edina Reads series is an interview with Geoff Herbach, author of the young adult novel, “Cracking the Bell and Hooper,” another Minnesota Book Award winner. Herbach’s talk airs 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21.
Finally, Emmy-winning writer Matt Goldman will talk about his book, “Gone to Dust and The Shallows,” in an interview to be broadcast 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Aside from the Edina Reads program moving to the airwaves and the internet, there is also an online alternative to Edina Library’s Great Decisions lecture series. Similar programming, Edina Library’s Maureen Millea Smith notes, can be found online at globalminnesota.org.
