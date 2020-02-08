The Edina Liquor Grandview and 50th & France stores have earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star certification for superior energy performance.
Energy Star-certified buildings and plants are verified to perform in the top 25% of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy use that considers occupancy, hours of operation and other key metrics. It is the only energy efficiency certification in the United States that is based on actual, verified energy performance.
“City staff have worked together for years to choose more energy-efficient equipment when it comes time to replace lighting, HVAC systems, and other assets at our Edina Liquor store locations. We are proud the efficiency investments process paid off,” said Sustainability Manager Tara Brown.
In 2019, the stores saw a 15-45% reduction in electricity use. The 50th & France store at 3943 W. 50th St. saw the greatest decrease at 45%. Brown credits this success to replacing old refrigerator doors and condensing units with higher-efficiency options with hopes to reduce energy use and improve the overall guest experience.
“Improving the energy efficiency of our nation’s buildings is critical to protecting our environment,” said Jean Lupinacci, Chief of the Energy Star Commercial & Industrial Branch. “From the boiler room to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their buildings more efficient and earning EPA’s Energy Star certification.”
On average, Energy Star-certified buildings and plants use 35% less energy, cause 35% fewer greenhouse gas emissions and are less expensive to operate than their peers — all without sacrifices in performance or comfort.
Edina’s stores join tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all 50 states that have earned the Energy Star. For more information about the certification, visitenergystar.gov/buildings.
To learn more about the city’s sustainability efforts, visit EdinaMN.gov.
