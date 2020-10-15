The Edina Lions announced the start of their annual Peace Poster Contest for Edina students in separate groupings – one for students ages 11 to 13, and another for students under 11.
The contest for the older students, which takes place Nov. 15., is part of the Lions Clubs International Contest. The students are asked to create posters depicting their vision of peace with the contest theme, “Peace Through Service.” They will be joining thousands of students from around the world participating in this contest.
One winner will be chosen from the under age 11 group and one from the 11-13 age group. The winner of the older age group is chosen to advance to the Lions District Governor for judging, and one from the Lions District will be selected to advance to the multiple-district competition.
From there, one poster will be forwarded to the Lions Club International headquarters for final judging. Edina Lions are in the Hennepin County district, and the multiple-district consists of all of Minnesota and parts of two Canadian Provinces. Entries are judged on originality, artistic merit, and portrayal of theme.
Blick Art Supplies is co-sponsoring the contest. Rewards presented by the Edina Lions and Blick consist of a $50 gift card and the opportunity for the students to have their posters framed. The international grand prize winner will receive a trip to New York City for Lions Day at the United Nations, which could be subject to change, and a $2,500 cash award.
The entry deadline is Saturday, Nov. 10. The poster size must be between 13 by 20 inches and 20 by 24 inches. One entry is allowed per student. Each poster should be the work of one student and their original creation.
Three-dimensional posters are not accepted, and nothing can be glued, stapled, or attached. No lettering or numbers in any language on the front is allowed. Students must put their name on the back along with their school and/or contact information.
To submit entries or for questions, contact Ray Moonen at moonen@myinfmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.