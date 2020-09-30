The Edina Lions Club, a community service organization in the city, is continuing to collect used eyeglasses amid the pandemic.
The Lions Club International has participated in the eyeglass collection program for decades. The glasses picked up by the Edina Lions Club will go to a Lion’s Club recycling center where they are sorted, measured and stored until requested by mission groups. The glasses have been shipped to over 50 different countries, including Haiti, Nicaragua and Honduras.
Collection sites in Edina include Jerry’s Foods, 5125 Vernon Ave. S.; Cahill Barbers, 7023 Amundson Ave.; and Southdale Eye Clinic, 66th Street and Drew Avenue.
For more information, visit mnlerc.org.
