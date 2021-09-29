The Edina Lions Club, along with co-sponsor Blick Art Supplies, will host its annual Peace Poster contests. There are two contests, one for all students ages 11-13, and one for all students under age 11. These contests encourage students to creatively express what peace means to them, according to an Edina Lions press release.
The contest theme for 2021-22 is “We Are All Connected.” Prizes for the winners of each group are a $50 gift card and having their poster framed by Blick Art Supplies. The contest for the 11-13-year-old students is part of the International Lions Contest, and Edina’s winner will advance to the next level of competition. The eventual international winner will win a trip to New York City and $5,000. Twenty-three merit award winners will each receive $500.
The contest is open to all Edina students who will be 11, 12, or 13 on Nov. 15 and under age 11 on Nov. 15; Artwork must be no smaller than 13 inches by 20 inches, and no larger than 20 inches by 24 inches, and should not be framed.
One entry per student is permitted, and each entry must be the work of only one student. All artwork must be the student’s original creation. Three-dimensional pieces are not accepted and artwork must have nothing glued, stapled, or attached in any way.
The use of lettering or numbering in any language is not allowed. Artist names, ages and school or contact information should be placed on the back. Artwork should be done on flexible material so it can be rolled for shipping in a mailing tube. It should not be folded.
For questions or to arrange for pick up or drop off, contact Ray Moonen at moonen@myinfmail.com or 952-201-7031.
