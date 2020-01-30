To the editor:
I recently read the article about the cost to redo Edina streets. We just had ours redone here on Scott Terrace a few years ago and were levied a hefty assessment. I did not like to pay the assessment but no one came to “bail” us out.
I see no problem keeping the same system going forward. Those who chose to buy homes on large lots should be expected to pay their fair share too, like we have to. That was their choice.
One option, if the payments are now large, might be to just extend the repayment plans a bit longer. If they sell before the assessment is paid off, then they can use some of the home sale’s profits to pay off the rest before they leave the property.
Both living in Edina and living on a big lot is a choice, not a “right.”
Bruce Kirking
Edina
