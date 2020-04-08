To the editor:
During these unprecedented times, it is more important than ever that we work together as a community. The COVID-19 pandemic is both a global health and economic crisis that affects people of every race, ethnicity, and country of origin.
As a congregation that fervently believes God desires fullness of life for all people, Edina Community Lutheran Church is called by our faith to stand up against the increasing violence, racism, xenophobia and discrimination against our Asian and Asian American congregation members and neighbors.
All Asians and Asian Americans, regardless of location, should be met with kindness, dignity, and respect, and attempts to discriminate and divide are unacceptable. Edina Community Lutheran Church, therefore, declares publicly that we stand in solidarity with our Asian and Asian American congregation members and neighbors around the world, and we will continue to seek ways to support all God’s children, especially those who are targeted or oppressed.
Pastor Anna Helgen
Deacon Lauren Morse-Wendt
Pastor Jeff Sartain
Janet Thompson; president, Council of Ministers
- On behalf of the congregation of Edina Community Lutheran Church
