To the editor:
As we approach the 2020 election season, one of my biggest fears is not the nationally disseminated false or cherry-picked facts but that this is now happening on the local political level.
Fact-checking data and sources is very important in making well-informed decisions on candidates and issues.
A recent example came from Edina but could have come from anywhere. Last week in a Star Tribune letter to the editor by a group of four people organized under the moniker, “We can do better Edina,” gave me pause. They accused the city council of “identifying Edina residents as a threat to their livable city strategy.” Wow!
To fact check this accusation, I went to the city website. I found this group used a 2019 council retreat summary prepared by the facilitator, not the council. The format for this study is called SWOT, a standard industry process used by cities, companies and groups nationwide. SWOT stands for Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats. Each goal is assessed regarding these four viewpoints to advance future planning. In the case of Edina in the context of the third goal called livable city, the only threat pertaining to residents was “opposition to density/affordable housing.” If you understand SWOT planning, a threat is something you should pay attention to, not ignore. Nevertheless, the four authors extrapolated from this clear report the opposite.
This is not the first time this has happened in our city nor will it be the last. So do your due diligence, ask questions, look to sources you can trust. Be a smart discerning voter.
Ann Swenson
Edina
Swenson is a former member of the Edina City Council
