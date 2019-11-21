To the editor:
I appreciate some of the sentiments that city councilmember Ron Anderson expresses in his column, “Green and white before red or blue.” I welcome his statement that he would be “very interested in a conversation within the community” ... on ground rules that might help to keep our local elections as free of partisan influence as possible.
A big problem in the 2018 city council race was a 6-by-9-inch color postcard that was mailed throughout Edina – it specifically encouraged Edina residents to “ ... vote YES for Ron Anderson” and even included Anderson’s campaign message: “He opposes the Lid, and will pump the brakes on runaway development in Edina!” The card did not have a disclaimer on it – so people in Edina had no idea who sent it or if they even lived in Edina. Through complaints filed with the state’s Office of Administrative Hearings, I learned an individual hired Dale Kurshner and his company, Candidate Forum Associates, to design and mail the card. According to a document obtained through the Office of Administrative Hearings, the individual paid Mr. Kurschner a total of $12,502.00 for his services – $10,502.00 of this was spent on the postcard. At the time Mr. Kurschner was hired, he was also running for city council in Excelsior – he is now on the council.
I believe one action that candidates and elected officials could take to keep local issues free of partisanship would be to clearly speak out against anonymous political advertising – particularly political advertising that is negative. In this case, the card was also against a controversial project known as the “Lid.” Without clarity on who is paying for campaign material and influencing the outcome of elections, it is challenging for citizens to view local government objectively.
The citizens of Edina deserve campaigns that are transparent and fair. Residents should ask candidates and elected officials where they stand on campaign finance issues, and government officials need to speak out against anonymous campaign advertisements – particularly when they are large and advantage a specific candidate.
Julie Risser
Edina
This letter was revised after its initial publication. In listing expenditure figures, the initial version of the letter cited the Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings. In fact, the figures were specified in a document obtained through the office; the figures didn't come from the office itself.
