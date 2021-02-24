Twenty-one Edina Latin students participated in the annual Ludi Romani State Latin Competition on January 16. The students represented Valley View Middle School and Edina High School. Of the 21 students that competed, 15 achieved awards for their performance in the various classical knowledge fields. Here are the Edina students’ results from the Jan. 16 competition:

Level One

1st place: Lexa Meierant and Mandy Kao

2nd place: Divyesh Thirukonda, Keerthik Muruganandam, Aditya Suresh and Oskar Sternberg

Level Two

1st place: Shamita Senthil Kumar, Adrian Prickett and Rohit Aralikar

Level Three

1st place: Augustus Schultze, Stewart Schultze, Cora Adam and Zack Lugo

Level Intro

1st place: Meredith Batey and Marcus Trinh

