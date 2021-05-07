Edina has joined 20 other Minnesota communities to promote home energy efficiency to help residents lower their energy bills and increase home comfort through the Intercity Home Energy Squad Challenge. The challenge starts this spring and runs through Dec. 31.
The Intercity Home Energy Squad Challenge was formed to challenge residents to get a visit through the Home Energy Squad to learn how their home uses energy and identify energy-saving opportunities. By learning more about their home’s energy use, residents can be “better stewards of our resources and increase their home’s comfort by making small improvements,” a city press release states.
The Home Energy Squad is a joint program offered by Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy to help customers reduce energy use. To qualify for a visit, residents must be a Minnesota electric customer of Xcel Energy and an Xcel Energy or CenterPoint Energy natural gas customer. The Home Energy Squad is usually delivered as an in-person home visit. However, to help Minnesotans save energy and meet customers at their comfort level, Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy also offer free Virtual Home Energy Squad visits.
As new components of the challenge, recognition will also be given to cities with the most air-sealing and insulation rebates per capita. This year, Community Champions in participating cities who go the extra mile to get residents engaged in saving energy will also be recognized.
“In the springtime, most people may not have energy efficiency on their mind. But, when we all start using our air conditioning more in the summer, those energy bills can creep up. This challenge is a great way for residents to learn more about their home’s energy use and ways to lower costs,” said city of Edina Sustainability Coordinator Grace Hancock.
During a virtual visit, an energy consultant will guide customers on a walk-through assessment of their homes via video chat. Residents will receive tips to start saving energy right away and recommendations for next steps that may include an in-person visit and the installation of energy-saving products at a later date.
To learn more about the challenge and sign up, visit mncee.org/home-energy-squad/edina/.
