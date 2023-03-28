Designs for the new Fire Station 2, also sometimes referred to as the Community Health and Safety Center, have been posted online at BetterTogetherEdina.org/Fire-Station-2 for residents to provide feedback on until April 9.
The new Fire Station 2 will be located at 4401 W. 76th St. There are two concepts available for comments, including a design that aligns more east to west and a design that aligns more north to south. There are a few guiding questions within the feedback tool to prompt comments specifically to incorporate the City’s values of Health in all Policies, Community Engagement, Race & Equity and Sustainability:
• How do these concepts fit into what you envision a future Community Health and Safety Center? Are there elements missing? (Vision)
• How do you see yourself using or engaging with the Community Health and Safety Center programs and spaces based on these concepts? Do you see any barriers to access or use of these spaces? (Engagement)
• How do these concepts encourage you to be healthy, active and social? (Health/Engagement)
• How do you see these concepts creating a welcoming and inclusive space? Are there elements missing? (Engagement/Equity)
• The Community Health and Safety Center will incorporate sustainable building elements wherever possible. What design features would you like to see (i.e. reusable water bottle refill stations, recycled materials, rain gardens, etc.)? (Sustainability)
Online input will be collected at BetterTogetherEdina.org until April 9. After the feedback is gathered online, staff and project consultants will use it in the next design phase.
For more information, contact Project Manager Rachel Finberg at 952-826-0397 or RFinberg@EdinaMN.gov.
