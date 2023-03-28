Designs for the new Fire Station 2, also sometimes referred to as the Community Health and Safety Center, have been posted online at BetterTogetherEdina.org/Fire-Station-2 for residents to provide feedback on until April 9.

The new Fire Station 2 will be located at 4401 W. 76th St. There are two concepts available for comments, including a design that aligns more east to west and a design that aligns more north to south. There are a few guiding questions within the feedback tool to prompt comments specifically to incorporate the City’s values of Health in all Policies, Community Engagement, Race & Equity and Sustainability:

