The Edina Housing and Redevelopment Authority is dedicating $100,000 to help small businesses survive a pandemic that has dried up their revenue stream.
The program, which will distribute the funds in the form of forgivable interest-free loans capped at $10,000 each, was unanimously approved by the HRA April 16. The assistance is limited to brick-and-mortar businesses with an employee count between two and 25.
“We’ve never done anything like this. In fact, in my career, I’ve never done anything quite like this,” Edina Economic Development Manager Bill Neuendorf told the HRA during a videoconference meeting.
Mayor Jim Hovland described the environment of sequestration and sacrifice that has prompted such unprecedented action.
“We see so much angst amongst the small business community. … We’ve directed people to do something for their own safety, for the safety of the general public. And the question now is, are we going to try to assist them in getting through part of this at different levels of government?” Hovland said.
The program will be aimed at businesses that might be having trouble receiving state and federal assistance.
“What we’re hearing,” Neuendorf said, “is that some of those programs are difficult to apply to, to be accepted in, and there is still some question about when the dollars will actually be delivered to those local businesses.”
In a survey of the business community conducted by the Edina Chamber of Commerce, nearly half of the 67 participants noted they had applied for some type of disaster relief funding, “but the concern for many of those is that there’s going to be a delay in getting those funds,” Chamber President Lori Syverson said.
“Businesses need money now,” said Rob Smolund, who operates the Open to Business program, which works with Hennepin County cities to promote small-business growth. Alongside the Edina Chamber of Commerce and the 50th & France Business Association, Open to Business is working with the Edina HRA to establish the local assistance fund.
“There’s a lot of concern about what happens now,” said Rachel Thelemann, executive director of the 50th and France Business Association. “This loan program would be, I believe, a great relief to our businesses to know that they could kind of bridge that gap, so to speak, until they get some other funding possibly.”
Edina has about 600 businesses that would qualify for the HRA loan under its basic parameters, according to Neuendorf, who expects that each loan will be for the maximum amount, meaning they will go to 10 businesses.
Other cities are enacting similar programs to the one approved in Edina. While the $10,000 cap for the Edina program is the highest Neuendorf has heard of in the metro, the amount of money dedicated to the fund is smaller than some of Edina’s neighbors and peer communities.
For instance, Minnetonka has dedicated $225,000 to a similar fund, and Richfield and St. Louis Park are working on programs that would commit twice as much money as Edina’s initiative, according to Neuendorf.
But, those funds are coming from fund balances or unrestricted proceeds from real estate, Neuendorf said. The money for the Edina program, meanwhile is coming from its $192,000 HRA levy. “Their war chests are deeper than Edina’s is,” Neuendorf said.
“I worry about it being adequately funded,” Hovland said, “but we’re going to do what we can do.”
The mayor asked about the potential of expanding the program’s funding.
“I think it is certainly theoretically possible to fund the program up to the full levy amount of $192,000,” Neuendorf said.
The levy was supposed to fund a facade improvement program and HRA staffing costs this year, but the facade program will now be put on hold, and staffing costs not covered by the levy can come out of the city’s pool of tax increment financing funds.
Neuendorf doesn’t expect that any of the $100,000 in loans will be paid back. “It would be completely forgiven if the business can continue to operate for 24 months and if at least three quarters of the employees can be retained,” he said.
The selection process will prioritize businesses that are most likely to survive the pandemic. “We want to be careful and not just hand out free money, but support and prop up viable businesses that have a solid chance of turning the lights back on when this is over, and succeeding and prospering,” Neuendorf said.
The program’s application period runs through Aril 27. On May 1, the applications will be evaluated by a panel of four graders: Neuendorf plus representatives of the Edina Chamber of Commerce, the 50th and France Business Association and Open to Business. The timeline calls for the money to be distributed May 6.
The loans will be issued to the businesses that most rely on the foot traffic that the pandemic is preventing, according to Neuendorf. That could include sectors such as food, retail, hair and beauty, and other personal services such as dentistry, he said.
The HRA seeks to aid those types of businesses “so that when this is all over, Edina remains a vibrant place to go shopping and to go out with your family.”
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
