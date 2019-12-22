The Edina Hornet Marching Band is one of several high school bands selected to participate in the mass band performance during the Outback Bowl halftime show on New Year’s Day. Edina High School students will travel to Florida on Friday, Dec. 27 and perform with more than 2,000 others from across the United States.
Planning for the trip began in fall 2018 when staff sent in an application that included video recordings of past performances. The Outback Bowl, which this year pits the Minnesota Golden Gophers against the Auburn Tigers, provides high school bands with an opportunity to participate in a number of events leading up to the game.
In addition to the halftime show, Edina High School students will also perform in a high school field show festival and in the Outback Bowl New Year’s Eve parade. Since being selected, Edina High School students have been practicing in Braemar Dome for field and parade preparation and in Fick Auditorium for music preparation.
Before the mass band performance, the marching bands from the University of Minnesota and Auburn University will perform. The appearance of the Minnesota band provides Edina students the chance to see their predecessors in action.
“There are so many Edina alumni in the band,” said Richter. “We are hoping that we can have a shared experience of some kind with the University of Minnesota Marching Band.”
