The Edina Historical Society will host a 2022 History Speaker Series beginning this month.
The series will feature eight to 10 speakers from across Minnesota who will share their own research into Minnesota and Edina history, according to a news release.
The series is intended to bring history speakers to areas of the Edina community to provide in-person learning opportunities, the news release said.
The first presentation of the series will be an overview of street art in Northern Ireland for St. Patrick’s Day, presented by the Edina Historical Society’s executive director, Molly McIntosh. Called “A Pictorial History of Northern Irish Resistance,” the presentation will be held 6:30-8 p.m., Friday, March 11, at the Edina History Museum, 4711 70th St. W. Admission is $5 for members and $7 for non-members. To register, go to trimurl.co/lwBENJ.
Other presentations in the speaker series include the following:
• Mary Agnes Ratelle’s “A 100 Year History of Edina Women’s Wedding Dress Fashion” on Sunday, May 1, at Hughes Pavilion in Centennial Lakes Park
• Rachel Knudtson’s “Minnesota in the Civil War” on Friday, May 20, at the Edina Senior Center.
• Doug Hoverson’s “Minnesota Brewery History” on Thursday, June 9, at Wooden Hill Brewing.
• John Flynn’s “50th & France in Photos,” sometime in July at the newly reopened Edina Cinema.
• Colin Mustful’s “The U.S.-Dakota War of 1862,” on Friday, August 19, at an undetermined location.
