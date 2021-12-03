The Edina Historical Society will host its Holiday Gift and Art Fair on Saturday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Edina History Museum, 4711 70th St. W.
The free event will feature will feature eight local artists selling holiday gifts on the first floor of the museum. The second floor of the museum will have family activities, apple cider and a holiday selfie station. Artists include a candle maker, two glass blowers, a handmade jewelry designer, a pastry chef and multiple traditional artists.
The FOCI Minnesota Center for Glass Arts’ artist in resident, Emma Wood, and a jewelry designer from the Hmong Center for Arts and Talents, Sri Thao, will also be at the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.