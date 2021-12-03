The Edina Historical Society will host its Holiday Gift and Art Fair on Saturday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Edina History Museum, 4711 70th St. W.

The free event will feature will feature eight local artists selling holiday gifts on the first floor of the museum. The second floor of the museum will have family activities, apple cider and a holiday selfie station. Artists include a candle maker, two glass blowers, a handmade jewelry designer, a pastry chef and multiple traditional artists.

The FOCI Minnesota Center for Glass Arts’ artist in resident, Emma Wood, and a jewelry designer from the Hmong Center for Arts and Talents, Sri Thao, will also be at the event.

