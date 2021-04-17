The Edina Historical Society has launched a new exhibit called “The Art and Creativity of Edina’s Bill Manske.”

The society has a wide variety of Manske’s print ad work for local companies, his work for Insty-prints, Dayton’s and Minnegasco as well as his personal paintings and programs for many Edina tournaments.

It also includes his personal art table and a coloring station for kids of all ages stocked with pages from a coloring book he produced.

For more information, go to edinahistoricalsociety.org.

