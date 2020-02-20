The Edina Historical Society has posted its camp offerings for the upcoming summer. Visit tinyurl.com/ybws88gq to register. Those who would like to pay by check may call the Edina Historical Society’s executive director at 612-928-4577.
Homestead Camp
Sessions available: June 15-18, Aug. 3-6
Cost per session: $195 per camper ($315 per camper for extended day)*
Description: Spend a week experiencing life in Minnesota during the late 1800s. Using stories, activities and play, campers will spend the week learning what it took to claim a homestead in Minnesota. Together, the campers will do chores such as laundry, gardening and cooking the way they would have been done historically. This camp is recommended for ages 6-12.
Tea & Manners Camp
Sessions available: June 22-25, Aug. 17-20
Cost per session: $195 per camper ($315 per camper for extended day)*
Description: Manners matter. Campers will spend the week learning manners and preparing for a splendid tea. Cleaned laundry, pressed linens, table decorations and fresh butter will all be on the agenda as the campers practice their new skills and savor the late summer days together. Campers will celebrate their accomplishments at a fine tea on the last day of camp. This camp is recommended for ages 6-12.
Pastimes of Times Past
Sessions available: June 8-11, Aug. 10-13
Cost per session: $195 per camper ($315 per camper for extended day)*
Have you ever wondered how people entertained themselves before TVs and iPads? Now you can find out. Travel back in time to explore popular forms of entertainment, including live performances, crafts and historical outdoor games.
*Day camps are 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with extended day ending at 3:30 p.m.
The Edina Historical Society is located at 4711 W. 70th St.
