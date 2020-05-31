Edina Historical Society’s Meghan Flannery has been selected as the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Outstanding Junior by her Lake Minnetonka Chapter.
The award recognizes the accomplishments of DAR members between the ages of 18 to 35. Flannery earned this honor for her leadership, community service, and dedication to the preservation of local history.
Flannery’s community and DAR service stem from her history-centered life mission.
“It is my mission to educate the public about history and share our common heritage,” said Flannery.
Her deep love of American history goes back to her childhood when she and her mother took historic trips together. The pair enjoyed many historical adventures, exploring such places as the Lewis and Clark Trail and Revolutionary War sites. Flannery has fond memories of a trip to Mount Vernon where she began a life-long interest in the career of George Washington.
After graduating from Orono High School in 2011, she attended the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University where she pursued her love of history by earning a B.A. in history with a minor in communications. She chose George Washington as the subject of her senior thesis. “I admire his strong moral code and the importance he placed on civic responsibilities of all citizens in a republic,” reflected Flannery.
Inspired by Washington as her role model, Flannery takes her civic responsibilities seriously. She is currently curatorial assistant at the Edina Historical Society where she is undertaking the completion of an exhaustive collections and archives inventory. She has catalogued and photographed numerous objects and archival documents for future generations to enjoy and study. She acquired the talents necessary for this extensive undertaking from experience in prior positions at the College of St. Benedict Archives, Stearns History Museum, Rethos, and the Carver County Historical Society.
Flannery’s commitment to civic responsibly extends to her volunteer community work. She has held several leadership positions on the board of the Lake Minnetonka Chapter DAR. She serves on the Membership Committee, assists prospective members in researching their lineage to Revolutionary patriots, and serves as a colonial costumed reenactor portraying Revolutionary heroine, Sarah Osborne Benjamin, who courageously brought much-needed food and supplies to the front lines of George Washington’s Army. And, of course, Flannery serves as Chapter Historian, caring for the organization’s archives.
Of her DAR work, Flannery said, “I enjoy all the different ways I can promote American history in the local community.”
Flannery became interested in the DAR in 2015 when she discovered that she has patriot ancestors on her father’s side of the family. She is descended from Bartholomew “Long Bart” Somers, who is her fifth great-grandfather. Somers marched from his home in Ryegate, Vermont, to New York to participate in the famous American victory at the Battle of Saratoga. The Ryegate town records hold the story of how Somers courageously volunteered to swim across the Hudson River to steal the first of several critical British supply boats. Flannery says with understandable pride, “I like to think that without these vital supplies, British General Burgoyne could not hold out much longer and was forced to surrender.”
Flannery also brings her historical talents to the work of her parish, the Church of St. George in Long Lake. She meticulously researched and drafted the parish’s history in preparation for its centennial celebrations in 2016. “I am fascinated by how St. George has changed and grown through its 100-year history,” said Flannery. She also enjoys serving as the publicity chair for the parish’s annual Corn Days Festival. “I love spreading the word about Corn Days, a festival that has always been a fun hometown party,” declares Flannery.
Despite the already-long list of accomplishments in her historical career, Flannery has even higher aspirations. This fall, she will attend the University of Loyola in Chicago to pursue a master’s degree in public history.
– Submitted by Daughters of the American Revolution, Lake Minnetonka Chapter
