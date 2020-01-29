Edina High School’s Hip Hop Competition Dance Team took first place at DX Americup Nationals Jan. 17-19 in Minneapolis.
The group’s competition division consists of teams from North Dakota, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arkansas and Mexico.
Ariel Enriquez, the team’s coach, was one of the founding members of the team when it was formed in 2005. She has been the coach since 2010. “In the past, we’ve received fourth place twice, last year we took second, and now we are national champions,” she said. “We competed against incredible teams and routines this year, which is why EHS hip hop competition dance team performing this win is especially significant for us.”
The competition team consists of Kate Hellickson, Marnie Pardo, Bella Margolis, Caroline Ellingson, Anna Devine, Brady Evans, Gillian Zeuli, Libby Strittmater, Niyah Cameron, Shinbee Waldron, Talli Navers, Viv Nash and Vishakha Kanwar.
