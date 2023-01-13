The Edina High School Thespians received numerous awards from Spotlight Education, a program of the Hennepin Theatre Trust, for their 2022 musical production, “A Chorus Line.”
Among the awards are outstanding overall production, outstanding vocal performance, outstanding technical crew and various individual honors.
Over 100 students participated in the production, which took place in early December. The cast will perform a musical selection from the show at the annual Spotlight Showcase later this year.
Edina High School’s “A Chorus Line” Honors:
• Achievement in musical theatre: Honorable mention
• Overall production: Outstanding
• Overall performance: Honorable mention
• Ensemble performance: Honorable mention
• Vocal performance: Outstanding
• Student orchestra: Honorable mention
• Costume crew: Outstanding
• Run crew: Honorable mention
• Overall technical team: Outstanding
• Sound crew: Outstanding
• Light crew: Outstanding
Individual Honors:
• Outstanding performance in a leading role: Lizzie Semmington as “Cassie”
• Outstanding performance in a supporting role: Will Jakala as “Mike,” Sophia Azmi as “Diana”
• Honorable mention in a supporting role: Matthew Smith as “Paul,” Gabriela Nowak as “Sheila,” Evangelia Karoussos as “Val”
• Outstanding in technical leadership: Jane Porter as sound designer, Bennett Smalley as stage manager
• Evaluator shout out: Ensemble acting, ensemble movement/dance, Max Froehlich, Naomi Smith, Maggie Muslof, Daniel Fenske, Sydney Bethune, Helen Schilling, Aura Bafna
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.