Edina High School student Sofia Doval participated in the Speaking Proudly competition, held at the State Capitol Oct. 23. She read her piece “More Civic Union” at the event.
Speaking Proudly is a biennial event, put on by Metro Republican Women, that looks to promote public speaking on issues related to U.S. civics. It is open to girls and women in grades 9-12. This year’s topic was “A More Perfect Union, Rising to the Challenge.”
The first-place winner was Lillian Rae Imm, a Liberty Classical Academy student from Chisago City.
For her eight-minute speech, “Conservatives Silenced on College Campuses,” she received a trophy and $2,000 prize.
For more information, go to speakingproudly.org.
