Dedeepya Guthikonda, an Edina High School senior, was recently recognized as a U.S. presidential scholar.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars picks scholars every year, basing the selection on their academic success, technical and artistic excellence, school evaluations and transcripts, essays and a commitment to community service and leadership, according to a news release.
This year’s group of scholars is part of the 58th class. Apart from Guthikonda, only one other senior in Minnesota was chosen: Minkai Li of Woodbury High School. “Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in the news release. “Today, I join President Biden to celebrate a class of scholars whose pursuit of knowledge, generosity of spirit, and exceptional talents bring our nation tremendous pride. Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation’s history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country. Thanks to them, I know America’s future is bright.”
Over 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2022 awards based on outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists, the news release said. There are 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, according to the news release.
The 2022 U.S. presidential scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, in addition to 15 chosen at large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.
The program, created in 1964, has honored over 7,900 of the nation’s top-performing students.
The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be honored this summer with an online recognition program.
For a complete list of 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars, go to ed.gov/psp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.