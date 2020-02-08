Stephen Sanger, a science teacher at Edina High School, is among 134 nominated for the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Education Minnesota released this year’s list of nominees on Jan. 24. This is the program’s 56th year of recognizing excellence in teaching in Minnesota through highlighting great educators.
